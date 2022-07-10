Cambodia Marked Arbor Day After A Two-Year Hiatus Due To The Pandemic

BATTAMBANG, Cambodia, Jul 9 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodian King, Norodom Sihamoni, today planted tree seedlings here, in the country’s north-western area, to mark Arbor Day, or tree planting day, after a break in two consecutive years, due to COVID-19.

The Arbor Day event was also attended by senior officials of the government, members of both houses of parliament, as well as, foreign diplomats, relevant stakeholders and thousands of locals and students.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sihamoni said, forests are great natural resources for the life of human beings and animals, saying that, forestation is a green investment in nature, that provides numerous benefits for all beings on the planet.

He added that, tree planting can take place at pagodas, public places, tourist destinations, and lands along village routes, national roads, and canals.

“We should pay attention to initiating new ideas, including the marriage couples, planting trees at the wedding garden or forest garden, established by the municipal or provincial administrations or forestry administrations for all towns, districts, communes and villages,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sihamoni called on the Cambodian people, to help prevent illegal logging, forest clearance and burning for land, poaching and snaring wild animals, and wildfires, in order to protect forests and wildlife for children of this generation and future ones.

At the event, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Veng Sakhon, said, some 13,940 tree seedlings were planted on a land of 10 hectares, at a forest restoration site in Banan district of Battambang Province.

Cambodia’s forest cover stood at 73 percent in the 1970’s, but has been declining due to over-logging.– NNN-AKP

Source: NAM News Network