Cambodia to Host 5th Asia-Pacific Conference on Disability in 2023

Cambodia will host the 5th Asia-Pacific Conference on Disability Environment for Sustainable Community Development from Mar. 15 to 17, 2023.

The update was shared by H.E. Toch Channy, Director General of Social Affairs Services and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation in a press conference here in Phnom Penh this week

The meeting will exchange views to identify solutions to further support people with disability and promote their rights.

The meeting is expected to attract the participation of government officials and representatives from concerned civil society organisations from over 40 countries.

He also underlined the Royal Government of Cambodia's effort in promoting the rights of people with disability and in improving their living condition to better strengthen their social safety net, protection and equity.

The conference was first hosted by Thailand in 2009, followed by the Philippines in 2011, Japan in 2015, and Mongolia in 2019.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press