Cambodian, Philippine Top Leaders Exchange Congratulatory Messages

Top leaders of Cambodia and the Philippines have exchanged their congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations (Aug. 20, 1957-Aug. 20, 2022).

In their separated messages, both sides recalled the cordial relations and beneficial cooperation in many areas while the people-to-people contact continues to grow closer despite the impacts of regional and global challenges in the pasts 65 years.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to working more closely together to advance the close ties and broaden cooperation between Cambodia and the Philippines for the mutual benefit of the two peoples, thereby contributing to peace, stability, sustainable development and prosperity of the ASEAN Community and beyond.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, took the opportunity to invite H.E. Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines to pay an official visit to Cambodia during this milestone year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press