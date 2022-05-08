Cambodian PM Thanks Vietnamese Counterpart for Condolence Message

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has expressed thanks to H.E. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for his condolence message over the passing of his older brother, H.E. Hun Neng.

"l and my spouse have received with profound thanks your condolence message on the passing away of my dear older brother on May 5, 2022 afternoon," he wrote in his thank-you message to his Vietnamese counterpart on May 8.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also appreciated H.E. Pham Minh Chinh's compassion for his family who are bearing grief over this great loss.

In his message dated May 6, besides extending his deepest condolences, H.E. Pham Minh Chinh hoped that Samdech Techo Prime Minister and his family members can overcome the grief caused by the loss.

H.E. Hun Neng, a Member of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee, Chairman of the NA Commission on Interior, National Defence and Civil Service, and a Lawmaker for Kampong Cham provincial constituency, passed away on May 5 at the age of 72 years old.

Yesterday, His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, granted H.E. Hun Neng a posthumous title of "Samdech Oudom Tep Nhean Hun Neng".

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press