COVID-19: 816 New Cases Detected; Tally 108,257

Cambodia reported 816 new cases of COVID-19 this morning; bringing the tally to 108,257, according to the Ministry of Health’s press release.

Of the new infections, it added, 114 were imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

At the same time, 21 more deaths were recorded, but 554 more patients have recovered; the total death and cured cases in the Kingdom therefore stood at 2,218 and 100,182, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press