COVID-19: Cambodia Reports Only a New Confirmed Case

AKP Phnom Penh--Only a new case of COVID-19 was detected in Cambodia, according to the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

The tally now stood at 136,252, including 15,799 Omicron cases (14,449 Omicron community cases).

At the same time, the ministry recorded 22 new recoveries from COVID-19; bringing the total cured cases in the country to 133,095.

Moreover, zero new death was reported; the death toll thus remains at 3,056, the source added.

The first COVID-19 case was found in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press