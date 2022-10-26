HAI ROBOTICS exhibits HAIPICK A3 Fork-lifting ACR for the first time in Southeast Asia during LogiMAT Intelligent Warehouse

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HAI ROBOTICS , the pioneer in Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) systems for warehouse logistics, is making waves at the 2022 LogiMAT Intelligent Warehouse, exhibiting its latest fleet of ACRs and HAIPORT-powered workstations. Taking center stage is the HAIPICK A3 Fork-Lifting ACR, newly introduced in Southeast Asia, as well as the telescopic HAIPICK A42T.

Founded in Germany, LogiMAT, the International Trade Show for Intralogistics Solutions and Process Management, has expanded its reach to Thailand and surrounding countries this year for the first time with LogiMat Intelligent Warehouse.

Taking place in Bangkok from October 26th-28th, the event serves as a platform for businesses looking to expand in the Southeast Asian market.

“This is one of the biggest showcases of warehousing solutions yet in Southeast Asia,” said Will Fan, Sales Director SEA, Middle East & Hong Kong. “We look forward to demonstrating how our robotics systems can solve manpower issues, especially after Covid.”

With up to 5.5m (18 feet) picking height, the newly introduced HAIPICK A3 Fork-Lifting ACR greatly improves storage space utility and adaptability to manufacturing operations:

Flexible picking- Including trays, tires, foam boxes, etcetera, meeting different manufacturing industries’ needs (especially within Southeast Asia’s manufacturing sector).

Including trays, tires, foam boxes, etcetera, meeting different manufacturing industries’ needs (especially within Southeast Asia’s manufacturing sector). Flexible Integration- Software platform integrates with most upstream software platforms for orchestrating and automating warehousing and manufacturing processes.

Software platform integrates with most upstream software platforms for orchestrating and automating warehousing and manufacturing processes. CE/NTRL certification- Ensuring safe and reliable use.

The HAIPICK A42T Telescopic ACR is also standing out, with its capability of picking and storing plastic totes and carton boxes up to 10m high (32.8 feet).

A shortage of manpower is affecting Southeast Asia’s manufacturing industry in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Foreign recruitment freezes, border controls, and quarantines across the region have significantly reduced migrant workers available for manufacturing. These challenges are pushing companies to start adopting automated warehouse solutions.

Fan said, “We’ve served clients in several sectors, especially in e-commerce and manufacturing. Our logistics solutions and services expertise can help enterprises in the region overcome challenges and find global success. From our regional headquarters in Singapore, we’ll continue working with our partners to provide warehouse solutions through any challenges.”

Fan continued, “Our automation projects are also backed by comprehensive after-sales services. Let us show you how automation reduces dependency on people, reduces costs, and increases efficiency in your business.”

