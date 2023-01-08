Households In Cambodia’s Sihanoukville City Face Water Shortage After Dam Burst

Households in Sihanoukville city, in south-west Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province, are facing a shortage of water, after a dam burst, officials said today.

A dam, at the Kbal Chhay waterfall area in Sihanoukville, collapsed last night, causing damage to a pumping station and a pipe, flowing water from the reservoir to one of the city’s two water treatment plants, Preah Sihanouk provincial governor, Kuoch Chamroeun, said.

“The dam burst halted the operation of one water treatment plant, so it reduced total water supply capacity by 50 percent,” he said in a footage, posted on the province’s Facebook page.

The governor calls on local residents in the coastal city to use water thriftily these days, until the problem is fixed.

Preah Sihanouk provincial spokesman, Kheang Phearom, said, the dam burst caused no harm to people, saying that, authorities would try to solve the problem within three days.

He said, the cause of the collapse is being investigated.

Source: NAM News Network