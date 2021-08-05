HqO and Ritual Announce Exclusive Food and Beverage Offering for Office Communities

New Partnership Brings Premium Food Experiences to the Workplace

BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HqO , the end-to-end tenant experience operating system for office buildings, today announces its exclusive integration with Ritual , a best-in-class food platform that works with over 15,000 restaurants and top commercial landlords across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The partnership empowers all HqO customers as they return to the office with an abundance of seamless food experiences that strengthen the connections between landlords, tenants, and their communities.

“To be the landlord of choice, it’s more important than ever to provide unique dining experiences and food offerings for the office,” says Charles Howard, Director of Offices at Grosvenor Britain and Ireland. “The partnership between HqO and Ritual allows Grosvenor to connect our mixed-use estate by promoting food and beverage vendors to our office occupiers. Their integrated platform brings all the best aspects of local dining directly to customers while supporting restaurants in a modern and efficient way.”

The integration serves to not only improve the tenant experience, but also brings immense value to landlords and property teams. By driving increased activity to a building’s whitelabeled Tenant Experience Platform , property management can create exposure for their landlord brand, grow sales for restaurant tenants, and ultimately foster customer loyalty. They can also access a back-end administration panel that displays restaurant locations, shares sales reports, and allows individuals to update important information.

“We are excited to partner with HqO to provide landlords, employers, and restaurant owners with the most advanced online ordering and incentives platform for in-building hospitality and workplace food experiences,” says Ray Reddy, Co-founder and CEO of Ritual. “Connecting with colleagues over coffee and lunch is a special part of the workplace experience. We’re proud of our partnership with HqO and making those experiences even better for thousands of companies as they return to office.”

Ritual’s full suite of capabilities will be offered to HqO customers and include the following:

Order ahead options for contactless pickup and delivery, including delivery to specified on-premise locations such as conference rooms.

Catering, corporate meal programs, incentives, and credits allowing landlords or tenant companies to provide food and beverage-based perks to employees.

Support for QR code and near-field communication (NFC) tap interactions that power to-table ordering and enable contactless dining at on-premise locations.

Robust group ordering functionality that makes it easy to place orders with colleagues.

Notifications and communications for real-time updates on food status and delivery.

Optional neighborhood views connecting your building tenants with local Ritual-activated restaurants in the surrounding community.

Easy integration with the top point-of-sales (POS) systems, making it easy for any restaurant to connect and accept orders.

Customer data, insights, and feedback that allow teams to see sales across their properties and merchants, understand tenant ordering patterns, and measure tenant sentiment.

“The food industry, particularly restaurants, suffered during the pandemic,” says Reid Snyder, Director of Platform Solutions at HqO. “We’re proud to partner with Ritual to support on-site and local restaurants through our one-stop-shop solution. Ritual’s wide breadth of merchants and interoperability with all major POS systems makes it an easy choice to enhance any portfolio.”

