Increasing Applications of Collagen in the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Collagen Market worth $5.3 billion by 2026

Chicago, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to MarketsandMarkets, the global collagen market size was estimated to be valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.4% in terms of value. Biotechnological advancements have discovered the utilization and incorporation of collagen in pharmaceutical applications as bioactive compounds or functional biomaterials. The main applications of collagen as drug delivery systems are collagen shields in ophthalmology, sponges for burns/wounds, mini-pellets and tablets for protein delivery, gel formulation in combination with liposomes for sustained drug delivery, as controlling material for transdermal delivery, and nanoparticles for gene delivery and basic matrices for cell culture systems.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www. marketsandmarkets.com/ pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 220005202

Browse in-depth TOC on “Collagen Market”

188 – Tables

42 – Figures

203 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here – https://www. marketsandmarkets.com/Market- Reports/collagen-market- 220005202.html

Collagen is one of the key structural proteins found in the extracellular matrices of many connective tissues in mammals, making up about 25%–35% of the whole-body protein content. It is mostly found in fibrous tissues such as tendons, ligaments, and skin (about one-half of total body collagen) and abundant in corneas, cartilages, bones, blood vessels, and the gut.

The North American collagen market is valued at USD 1,143.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,506.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The North American collagen market is projected to witness significant growth due to an increase in growing health concerns among the consumers, adopting low-fat and nutrient-rich food & beverage products, and increasing consumption of bakery food products. This region has the highest prevalence of obesity, also driving the demand for dietary supplements and other nutritional products.

Among various sources of collagen, bovine segment accounted for the major market share in the overall collagen market. Bovine collagen is highly rich in type I and III collagen. This type of collagen benefits the nails, skin, tendons, eyes, hair, muscles, bones, and blood vessels.

Request for Sample Pages of Report: https://www. marketsandmarkets.com/ requestsampleNew.asp?id= 220005202

Based on form, the dry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The dry form of collagen is available as agglomerated or fine powder. Due to its quick solubility behavior, the powder form is majorly used in various industries. Powdered collagens showcase excellent blending properties, which is why it is increasingly being used in various food applications. These can be added to most food applications, including coffee, smoothies, dairy products, snacks, soups, sauces, and confectionery products, among others.

Among various product type, the gelatin segment accounted for the major market share. Gelatin is a colorless, flavorless, translucent, brittle food ingredient, which is derived from collagen obtained from various animal body parts. It is obtained not only from the animal skin but also from fish and insects. Manufacturing of gelatin includes two methods, which are the alkaline and acid processes, to manufacture type A and type B gelatin, respectively. Gelatin is widely used in foods to improve elasticity, consistency, and stability.

Among various applications, the nutritional products segment accounted for the major market share in the overall collagen market. Collagen is combined with other ingredients in various healthy products due to its various chemical and nutritional properties. Collagen, due to their high binding properties, are used as a partial glucose replacer in protein bars. Collagen is also consumed in powder form, added to hot beverages, smoothies, or baked goods, to provide extra protein.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.