Luiss Global Fellowship, recognition of excellence

Massimo Ciociola, Founder and CEO of Musixmatch, Alberto Dalmasso, Founder and CEO of Satispay, Ibrahim al-Koni, Libyan writer, and Jhumpa Lahiri, Pulitzer Prize winner for fiction, have been awarded the Luiss Global Fellowship. The prestigious recognition, now in its second edition, is conferred by the University to personalities who have distinguished themselves internationally in cultural, artistic, economic, social, or technical-scientific fields. Opening the award ceremony at the Viale Romania campus was Director General Giovanni Lo Storto, who then gave the floor to Rector Andrea Prencipe.

The Luiss Global Fellowship – stated Prencipe – celebrates the career paths of individuals who have distinguished themselves through commitment and achievements in various fields. The Global Fellows serve as models and reference points for their ability to navigate the present and build the future, following innovative, diverse, and interconnected perspectives. The 2023 edition of the Luiss Global Fellowship celebrates the creativity of two internationally renowned entrepreneurs and two writers: while Ciociola and Dalmasso have explored and seized opportunities offered by digital technologies, al-Koni and Lahiri have opened new perspectives on the theme of cultural identity. The intersection of business and literature strengthens the identity of Luiss as a place of encounter and dialogue between cultures, perspectives, domains, and disciplines,” added the Rector.

“The Luiss Global Fellowship represents a unique opportunity for students and the university community to interact with true global exemplars, benefiting from their experience and knowledge and contributing to high-quality academic education and the enrichment of future perspectives.”

The motivations behind the recognition are related to the ideas and projects of the four Fellows: Massimo Ciociola has revolutionized the global landscape of music sharing by creating the largest digital library of song lyrics; Alberto Dalmasso has transformed the daily lives of millions of people by creating an independent European digital payment network that is separate from debit and credit cards; Ibrahim al-Koni, an international writer, has brought contemporary Arab literature to a global audience, sharing culture and narratives from desert communities; Jhumpa Lahiri has adopted Italian, which was not her mother tongue, creating stories that address the themes of immigration and cultural transformations, describing the process of hybridization of traditional models from countries of origin with the realities of new host contexts.

