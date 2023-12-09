  • December 10, 2023
ONLY 62 EVACUEES FROM PASIR MAS TAKING SHELTER AT FLOOD RELIEF CENTRE TONIGHT

KOTA BHARU, The flood situation in the Pasir Mas district is gradually improving, with only 62 evacuees from 22 families currently staying at a temporary relief centre as of 9 pm tonight.

This number has dropped compared to the 711 people from 229 families recorded earlier this morning.

According to the Disaster Information portal of the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), all the evacuees are currently taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual To’ Deh in Rantau Panjang.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency

