Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (“Rapid Micro”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of Class A common stock have exercised their option to purchase additional shares in part for 1,086,604 shares at the public offering price of $20.00 per share less underwriting discounts and commissions, for additional gross proceeds to Rapid Micro of $21.7 million. The exercise of the over-allotment option closed on August 4, 2021.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

