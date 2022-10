Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen holds a get-together with provincial, city, district, commune, Sangkat councillors, civil servants, and the armed forces of Kampong Thom province, in the provincial city this morning, after distributing rice seeds and foodstuffs to nearly 7,000 flood-affected victims in the province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press