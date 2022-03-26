Solution Tree Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Bloomington, Ind., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solution Tree, a leading educational publisher and professional development provider, announced today the appointment of Beth Gunter as the company’s first chief revenue officer. In this newly created role, Gunter will leverage her proven leadership abilities to manage sales and marketing functions along with the core business units: Solution Tree Press, registration events, and professional development. Record demand for Solution Tree products and services in 2022 coupled with the company’s long-term strategic growth plan spurred the development of the chief revenue officer position.

“The opportunity to support educators is greater now than ever before, and this role is central to providing schools and districts with meaningful professional learning,” said Solution Tree president Ed Ackerman. “We are thrilled to welcome Beth to our team.”

In her daily activities, Gunter will focus on alignment of teams and planning, utilizing analytics, strategy and execution, and finding and growing talented employees.

“Developing amazing teams starts with creating a culture where employees take deep accountability and personal ownership for their own performance and for the team’s,” said Gunter. “I have always recognized that a leader can’t accomplish goals alone, and it’s exciting to see how we are truly transforming PreK–12 education through the vital work we do each day.”

Gunter’s previous experience spans government, healthcare, and educational organizations. In her most recent role she worked with Fortune 500 companies’ C-suite leaders to create accountability and personal ownership toward their organizations’ results. She resides in St. Louis, Mo.

