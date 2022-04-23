By implementing SourceLess Blockchain into the car’s computer, it creates a node in the system that has a memory size below 1MB, and works in a way that any security issues will be canceled by running in SourceLess Blockchain and not allowing any virus or malware to execute. This node is the encryption core system.

SourceLess Blockchain Launches an Impenetrable System for the Automotive Industry

CONSTANŢA, Romania, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If every car would have a SourceLess Blockchain node (1 MB) installed (or preinstalled) on the main car’s computer, through the SourceLess ecosystem – auto category (str.domain), any eventual frauds and deficiencies that can show up could be verified or accessed by the owner of the SourceLess Blockchain fork (which will provide limited access to the owner and/or manufacturer).

Issues covered by the SourceLess Blockchain system:

• Changes to the real mileage;

• Changes to the car’s parameters;

• Security;

• History of generic errors invalidated in the main computer;

• The unique digital identity of the property;

• The car history, regardless of the service where it was fixed;

• The instant reporting of the vehicle errors to the service;

• Reminders of the various legal inspections that need to be performed;

• Checks required in order to eliminate the risk of crashes.

Right now, big auto companies around the world need such a system to be able to solve their software problems, and more. All the top auto brands face these problems and need such a system, like the one created by SourceLess Blockchain.

By fully integrating companies into the SourceLess PLATFORM, it solves all current cybersecurity problems, such as:

• Application Security;

• Cloud Security;

• Data Security;

• Identity Access Management;

• Infrastructure Protection;

• Integrated Risk Management;

• Network Security Equipment;

• Other Information Security Software;

• Security Services;

• Consumer Security Software.

STR.domain is a unique digital identity that allows anyone to connect to the SourceLess Platform.

• Every STR.domain owner will have to complete the KYC & AML verification before getting the full functionality of the domain;

• Based on the KYC & AML protocols, all identities will be clear and certified, which means that the system is WHITE LABEL 100%.

SourceLess auto-nodes will provide high efficiency and may be a solution to cyber threat in car theft, smart computational redundancy and extreme high-processing speed.

Integration with older cars without access to the internet can be acquired by communicating with any smartphone, and pairing it with the node, just by using the Bluetooth.

The system that SourceLess creates goes even deeper than other current solutions. SourceLess is going into a real unbreakable/unhackable ‘keyless-go’ (without the need of a car key) based on the smallest and smartest technology, named zero-knowledge snark (SNARK) working as a validation system, where proof will be the node str.car-vin with the connection to str.owner.

All of the system is described in the SourceLess Blockchain whitepaper.

Iulian Bondari

iulian@sourceless.io

www.sourceless.io

Related Images

Image 1: SourceLess Blockchain Launches an Impenetrable System for the Automotive Industry

SourceLess Blockchain Launches an Impenetrable System for the Automotive Industry

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment