Teqball Training for Cambodian Team Successfully Concluded

The teqball coaching clinic and international referee preparing for the 32nd SEA Games ended with refreshed optimism for success.

Vice President of Cambodia Teqball Federation (CTF) Mr. Gao Feng expressed his confidence in Cambodian teqball athletes when closing the three-day training on Wednesday.

Cambodia Teqball Federation is a youngest sport federation in Cambodia, so the training served as a great opportunity to equip teqball coaches, referees, and athletes with professional technical skill to succeed in the in-coming SEA Games, he said.

He thanked the trainer Mr. Marton Kereszturt from Hungary for sharing his experience and skill with the Cambodian team.

This training course is a good opportunity to build the resources of officials, referees, coaches and players to be clear in this sport, he added.

A member of Cambodian national teqball team Mr. Ream Sokphirum appreciated the training saying it was very helpful and answered all his technical doubts of the sport.

Mr. Ream Sokphirum is now ready to engage in the sport at an international playing field.

