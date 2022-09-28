U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Global Fall 2022 Collection From Scenic Lake Tahoe

Iconic, Sport-Inspired Lifestyle Brand Celebrates the Season With Soft Silhouettes and Autumn Hues

U.S. Polo Assn.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its iconic, sport-inspired Fall Collection for 2022. Resulting in images and video used by U.S. Polo Assn. partners around the world, the brand’s global photoshoot took place in beautiful Lake Tahoe, chosen for the scenic coastline that provided a pristine backdrop against the autumn hues in U.S. Polo Assn.’s newest collection.

This season’s global photoshoot showcases models bundled in lakeside layers on the wooded shores of Lake Tahoe, wearing seasonal trends of warm autumn tones and soft silhouettes surrounded by sparkling water, dense forests, and majestic mountains. The autumnal colors of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range provided amazing images for the U.S. Polo Assn. global photoshoot, showcasing the Fall 2022 Collection to consumers in stores and online around the world. Filled with remixed flannels, denim on denim, puffer vests, and long-sleeve polo shirts, the newest collection brings a fresh take on classic American styling.

“This collection captures the newest inspiration of the season while consistently maintaining our authentic connection to the sport of polo,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “The launch of the Fall 2022 Collection is an exciting start to the season, as we also announce our participation and support as Official Apparel Partner and Presenting Sponsor of the XII Federation of International Polo (FIP) World Polo Championship this fall, featuring the USA Team as a finalist. This event will be held at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) — Wellington, which was recently purchased by the USPA earlier this year.”

Touchable texture, color-blocked patterns, and cozy outerwear inspired by rich harvest hues are all standouts in the U.S. Polo Assn. Fall 2022 Collection. Fans of the brand can pair the fall-colored accents of rust, golden oranges and lichen greens with classic neutrals of khaki and indigo to create crisp, classic looks that are perfect for the season. Not to mention, timeless staples such as sweaters, cardigans and denim are all available for men, women and children.

“The Fall 2022 Collection is just as fresh and exciting as it is classic with a multi-functional approach to creating product that goes from day to night with seasonal fabrics and features,” said Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand and Product Development for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “Incorporating soft, comfortable silhouettes was an important element for us to give our consumers this season, keeping ease as much on the forefront as style.”

U.S. Polo Assn. is known worldwide for its authentic, sport-inspired style and the brand’s signature red, white and blue stripe detail in each garment. The Fall 2022 Collection follows suit, with bold and fresh assortments combining unique styling, high-quality fabrics, and seasonal comfort, including USPA Life apparel with sustainable elements.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores as well as sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 190 countries worldwide. Today, U.S. Polo Assn. is ranked the 28th-largest licensor in the world and within the top five sports licensors, according to License Global’s 2022 list of “Top Global Licensors.” Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA’s intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world’s leading digital platform with polo and lifestyle content. In addition, USPAGL partners with ESPN and beIN Sports globally to share the sport of polo broadcasts on television and on-demand to millions of viewers around the world. For more polo content, visit globalpolo.com.

Contact Information:

Kaela Drake

kdrake@uspagl.com

001.561.461.8596

Stacey Kovalsky

skovalsky@uspagl.com

001.561.790.8036

Related Images

Image 1: U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment





Copyright © 2022 GlobeNewswire, Inc.