UCOLLEX Raises Series A Round Led by Animoca Brands With the Participation of MCP IPX One Fund

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UCOLLEX, an innovative NFT platform focused on art and pop culture collectibles, today announced it has successfully completed a US$10 million Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands and MCP IPX One Fund (“IPX Fund”), which was established by MCP Asset Management (Japan), Inc.

UCOLLEX is creating the next-generation creators’ platform that makes NFTs available to everyone, helping creators build their fanbase economy with the best-of-class technology and community — shaping a world where fans can engage with the creator’s metaverse.

Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain with a large portfolio of over 150 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse.

The IPX Fund’s investors include Kodansha Ltd. and Nishi-Nippon Railroad, as well as institutional investors from Japan and overseas including Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

The raise will enable UCOLLEX to invest extensively in blockchain technology and establish metaverse frontiers, creating exciting NFT experiences for pop culture communities. With this expansion, UCOLLEX aims to increase its visibility and presence across the worlds of anime, manga, and toy communities. UCOLLEX’s aim of true interoperability and the strong pipeline of high-quality collaborations and IPs under development indicates an exciting future for digital collecting and culture.

Robert Tran, the founder of UCOLLEX, said, “With the market demand for NFTs skyrocketing in 2021 and the NFT trade volume reaching US$25 billion, more and more creators are seeking opportunities to use NFTs and Web 3.0 to increase their exposure. UCOLLEX is closing the loop between creators and collectors, providing a world where collectors can feel at home and live their passion for collecting through the best 3D art and innovative VR experiences.”

Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented, “We are pleased to lead this investment which we believe will make it easier for intellectual properties to participate in the open metaverse. The team at UCOLLEX is using blockchain technology to close the loop between creators and collectors.”

About UCOLLEX

UCOLLEX is the next-generation creators’ platform that wants to make NFTs available to everyone, backed by Animoca Brands: a leader in digital entertainment specializing in blockchain and AI technologies. We aim to help creators build their fanbase economy with the best-of-class technology and community, shaping a world where fans can engage with the creator’s metaverse. UCOLLEX provides a world where collectors can feel at home and live their passion for collecting through exclusive content, interviews with artists, the best 3D art, and innovative VR experiences. Official web page: https://www.ucollex.io/.

Media Enquiries

Ucollex International Limited

Davide Santillo

+852 6531 2482

davide@ucollex.io

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.