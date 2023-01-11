Veloce CPQ Acknowledged for Best Functionality in CPQ Vendor Assessment

In its first year to be included in the annual study by Nucleus Research, Veloce was identified as an “Expert” in CPQ and offers the study report for download

CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veloce CPQ announces that Nucleus Research, a provider of technology research and advisory services, has published its annual assessment of market-leading CPQ solutions. The report is available for download at: https://veloceapps.com/ cpq-technology-value-matrix- 2022

In the annual report, Nucleus provides an assessment of the CPQ market based on how vendors deliver value to customers through the usability and functionality of their solutions.

The report acknowledges the critical importance of customer self service as it pertains to what the market expects from its quoting solutions. The market has an expectation to deliver intuitive quoting experiences for its sellers and straightforward buying experiences for its customers, whether simple products or more complex goods and services.

This was the first year that Veloce was included in the annual study and has been identified by Nucleus as an “Expert” in CPQ. Veloce is proud to have been positioned furthest to the right on the “Functionality” axis of the Value Matrix.

From the report:

“Veloce helps optimize selling by equipping users with easy-to-use tools that help them quote and sell more creatively. An advanced configurator enables organizations to also keep highly complex quoting requirements in scope while simultaneously boosting the speed and performance of quoting processes.”

To download the report “CPQ TECHNOLOGY VALUE MATRIX 2022,” visit: https://veloceapps.com/ cpq-technology-value-matrix- 2022

Another recent report which chronicles the operational efficiency and revenue gains Veloce customers are seeing in the Cyber Security, Payments and Medical Device industries is available at: https://veloceapps.com/ customer-report

About Veloce

Veloce makes quoting simple for small and large companies. Veloce CPQ runs on the Salesforce platform and has the power to configure, price, and quote the most complex products or services, and up to 50,000 line items. System response time for most configurations is sub-second and the configurable UI delivers the optimal experience for every sales channel, with a user-friendly admin that requires no coding.

Veloce’s founders have more than two decades of experience developing and implementing quote-to-cash systems. Shaowei Mao, the innovator behind the sophisticated configuration engine in Veloce CPQ, led the development of the Siebel and Trilogy configuration engines before co-founding Veloce. Learn more at https://www.veloceapps.com/ .

Contact Information:

Jess Bolen

Director of Marketing

jess.bolen@veloceapps.com

719-623-9119

Image 1: CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2022

Screenshot of the cover of the report by Nucleus Research entitled “CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2022”

