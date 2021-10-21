Wild Life Aims to Bring Adult Gaming Thrills Mainstream

The forthcoming game gives players complete control over immersive combat and adult experiences in an RPG environment that thrills

BERLIN KÖPENICK, Germany, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While the world of adult video games is growing in popularity, the genre isn’t anywhere near reaching its full potential. In creating more realistic adult simulations, game creators are beginning to push the boundaries of what is possible for gaming while exploring what mainstream markets will accept. And at game development hub Candy Valley Network, the team is hoping to crack the code of sensuality and gaming to make its game Wild Life the first mainstream indie adult game.

Wild Life creators describe the game as leading players through a world of wild encounters. Players lead Maya or Max through exploring the lush, wild planet Kerpal, while for all of its beauty, holds hidden dangers at every turn. Maya is a descendant of the planet’s inhabitants who survived the crash of their colonist ship eons ago, and since then adapted to its dangers. Sometimes these adaptations mean they have become dangerous themselves. Max is part of an expedition to Kerpal led by a group of explorers, but some have darker motivations.

Max and Maya must navigate these dark natural and human challenges as they determine who they can trust and whose animalistic instincts have gotten the better of them, posing grave danger to them and others on Kerpal.

In an immersive RPG environment, Wild Life gives players the opportunity to engage in visually stunning combat and even more stunning interactions, with details never seen before in a gaming environment.

With its rich, immersive experiences, Wild Life seeks to break the mold in gaming. As Max and Maya explore Kerpal, players simultaneously experience the desires of the lead characters, driving their interactions with a diverse cast of characters, both human and animalistic.

Wild Life is currently securing funds via crowdsourcing platforms Kickstarter and Patreon to bring the project to full production. As development continues, the game is available on Patreon for PC play in two modes, Demo and Sandbox. Patreon community members gain access to various aspects of the game in development by contributing to the process. The team hopes to launch mainstream and worldwide.

Thus far, the demo cut has been met with rave reviews from supporters and industry influencers for its rich, immersive gaming environment and stunning, realistic graphics.

“Our aim with Wild Life is not only to create a top-notch gaming experience but also revolutionize the way the mainstream gaming market thinks of adult content,” said Christian Wagenfeldt, CEO of Candy Valley Network. “We’re excited to bring this tantalizing, immersive experience to the public-at-large very soon, giving them the chance to experience gaming in a pulse-pounding way they’ve never experienced before.”

To learn more and contribute to development efforts, visit Wild Life’s Patreon site at https://www.patreon.com/ adeptussteve .

Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/ projects/candyvalley/wild- life-0

For more information about Wild Life or media inquiries, please contact Candy Valley at info@candyvalleynetwork.com .

