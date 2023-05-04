  • August 27, 2023
Seoul shares end lower ahead of Fed chief’s speech

August 25, 2023

Seoul shares ended lower Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve chief’s speech for any clues of its rate policy. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (K…

Four ASEAN power companies discuss interconnection system

August 25, 2023

Jakarta Four power companies of ASEAN countries discussed opportunities for interconnection systems between countries in order to achieve energy security amid achieving energy transition targets and reducing global emissions.”The ASEAN energy tagline …

TREND OF INFLUENZA INFECTIONS IN COUNTRY STABLE – HEALTH DG

August 18, 2023

The current trend of influenza infections in the country has recorded stable readings, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.He said the rate of consultancy for Influenza-Like illness (ILI) cases is between 6.14 and 6.44 per c…

AFC Cup 2023-2024: Cambodia in Group F

August 25, 2023

The Cambodian football team “Phnom Penh Crown” is in group F with teams from the Philippines (Cebu FC), Australia (Macarthur FC), and Myanmar (Shan United), according to a result from the draw ceremony of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).The firs…

Cambodia Bags a Gold Medal from 5th Asian Petanque Championship

August 18, 2023

Cambodia grabbed a gold medal from the 5th Asian Petanque Championship being held in Malaysia on Aug. 18.Cambodian petanque national player, Ms. Un Sreya, got the gold medal in Women’s Shooting event after defeating her Malaysian counterpart.At the sam…

Cambodian Football Team Attends AFF U23 Championship 2023

August 17, 2023

U23 Cambodian football team left the country on Aug. 15 for the AFF U23 Championship 2023 to be held from Aug. 17 to 26 in Thailand.The contest attended by the ten ASEAN countries was divided into three groups and Cambodia is in group A.Led by Coach Fe…

