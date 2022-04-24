4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit Kicks Off in Kumamoto, Japan

The 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit (APWS) officially kicked off in Kumamoto city, Japan on April 23 under the chairmanship of H.E. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is among numerous Heads of State/Government, political dignitaries and national and international organisation representatives in the summit.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen will deliver a keynote address at the Summit, emphasising the importance of water and its related issues as well as the crucial need to work together to manage this vital resource sustainably.

The 4th APWS will also share with the world the long-standing efforts of the host city, Kumamoto, in conserving groundwater as well as its recovery efforts from the 2016 earthquake.

The outcomes of the 4th APWS discussions are expected to make a great contribution to lead the achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to the Asia-Pacific Water Forum (APWF) online source.

APWS is the summit-level conference for top government leaders in the region, focusing on water issues and sustainable development, which is organised by the APWF and the host country.

The 3rd APWS in 2017 was held in Myanmar and adopted the Yangon Declaration to show the direction for sustainable development with a perspective on water.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press