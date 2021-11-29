APSARA National Authority to Hold “Angkor Thanksgiving” in Mid-December

APSARA National Authority is planning to hold the event of “Angkor Thanksgiving” in mid-December, according to the authority’s news release.

The event, to take place from Dec. 14 to 16, is aimed to commemorate the ancestors, the previous kings, and queens who built many temples in the Angkor site as well as all generations of the conservation teams in Angkor’s temples for the benefit of the society.

Tthe Angkor Thanksgiving will feature different programmes such as religious programmes, nightly art performances, and the exhibition of the general achievements of the APSARA National Authority for the conservation and sustainable development in Angkor, a World Heritage Site, said H.E. Chum Sopheakmakara, Deputy Director-General of APSARA National Authority.

He confirmed that this year is a trial year and it will be an annual event from 2022 onwards.

Separately, he added, there will also be religious events and art performances entirely sponsored by the private sector on Dec. 12-13 before the opening ceremony on Dec. 14.

The event will also provide an opportunity for the public to visit and learn about the work at the temple restoration sites where the APSARA National Authority is operating, said the news release, stressing that the public can be more aware of the conservation and sustainable development activities in Angkor.

