Booster Dose Campaign to be Launched Tomorrow

Cambodia will launch the third dose or booster dose campaign for frontline workers in the provinces bordering Thailand on Aug. 8, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Health issued today.

The priority people to receive the booster doses are frontline medical practitioners, both public and private, and civil servants in seven provinces: Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Pailin, Koh Kong, Oddar Meanchey, Pursat, and Preah Vihear, as well as contracted officials and family members of armed forces, it pointed out.

AstraZeneca vaccine will be used during the campaign for those who have been vaccinated with Sinopharm or Sinovac, it underlined.

In a voice message yesterday, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen instructed H.E. Mrs. Or Vandine, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Chairwoman of the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination to immediately deploy AstraZeneca vaccines to the border provinces for frontline workers, who account for about 30,000 to 40,000 people.

The Premier also advised all provincial and municipal governors to prepare new quarantine centres and transfer quarantined people with better state to continue their quarantine at their respective homes so as to leave the free space for those from the provinces bordering Thailand.

Cambodia logged the total of 81,335 infections as of this morning, of which 74,745 have recovered and 1,537 deceased, and 327 of the cases were detected with the Delta variant as of Aug. 5.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press