COVID-19: 522 New Cases Bring Tally to 81,335

Daily infections of COVID-19 in Cambodia dropped a little bit to 522 this morning; the tally thus rose to 81,335.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, 135 of the new infections were imported and the rest were community cases linked to the Feb. 20 incident.

At the same time, the ministry announced 700 new recoveries, but 11 more deaths; bringing the total cured cases and death toll in the Kingdom to 74,745 and 1,537, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

