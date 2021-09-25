Cambodia Attends Global Food Systems Summit

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Yim Chhay Ly, Chairman of the Council for Agricultural and Rural Development attended yesterday the Global Food Systems Summit in New York via video recording.

On behalf of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, H.E. Yim Chhay Ly expressed his great pleasure to deliver a statement for the Royal Government of Cambodia and his appreciation to the United Nations for hosting this important Summit.

Cambodia’s National Roadmap for Food Systems for Sustainable Development 2030 is the product of extensive analysis of dialogues and aligns with existing policy frameworks and strategies, he said in his statement.

According to the DPM, to achieve the 2030 Food Systems vision, which is focused on providing food security and nutrition for all, economic, social and environmental sustainability, Cambodia has identified four main priority areas as below:

1. Healthy diets for all to break the intergenerational cycle of malnutrition. We commit that by 2030, healthy diets will be available, accessible and affordable for all Cambodians.

2. Empowerment of youth, women and the vulnerable. We commit to create opportunities for decent employment, education, and enterprise and promote gender equality andl spaces for youth in policy dialogue.

3. In the context that the world is fighting against Covid-19 and climate change, the Food Systems Summit has reminded us to focus on resilient livelihoods and resilient food systems to protect the food system against future shocks and stresses. Cambodia will address vulnerabilities and poverty and strengthen the resilience of food system actors, networks and infrastructures.

4. Governance for more inclusive food systems, Cambodia will continue dialogue, coordination, and collaboration with all stakeholders, ensuring justice and responsiveness to the needs of consumers, the vulnerable and indigenous people.

“Cambodia moves to Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2022. We look forward to working with countries in the region to improve food systems for the sustainability of people, planet and prosperity,” he underlined.

As the Nation moves to an Upper-Middle Income Country status by 2030, food systems will serve as a critical foundation for sustainable development and the elimination of all forms of malnutrition, hunger, and poverty, ensuring that no one is left behind, he said.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press