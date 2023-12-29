Cambodia Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Win-Win Policy



Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Win-Win Policy that has brought complete peace to Cambodia today with the 5th Anniversary of the construction of its immense memorial, the country acknowledges the pioneer of the policy and calls on national solidarity to maintain the hard-earned peace.

The initiator of the Win-Win Policy, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, the former Prime Minister of Cambodia, skilfully applied it to completely end Cambodia’s civil war 25 years ago – Dec. 29, 1998.

Reflecting the mere essence of the Win-Win Memorial to be remembered for generations to come, long-standing and experienced politicians and key government officials shared their view with pride and gratitude for the numerous achievements brought about by the peace.

A member of the Cambodian Senate and spokesperson for the ruling Cambodian People’s Party H.E. Sok Eysan told AKP that all leaders, civil servants, ministries, and national and sub-national institutions are joining the celebration of the 25th anniver

sary of the Win-Win Policy.

We are grateful to Samdech Techo Hun Sen for the initiative for peace benefiting everyone and all the sectors in Cambodia, allowing the country to set more ambitious targets for its growth under the leadership of the current Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet.

The President of the National Assembly Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary emphasised that peace is an indispensable foundation for everything.

If there is no peace, there is no development, not even the opportunity for young people to get an education, so it is important to protect and maintain peace, she continued.

Through the Win-Win Policy, Cambodia has developed competitive human resources, expanded and advanced its infrastructure, and diversified trade and economy by fostering all sectors behind it.

Deputy Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province H.E. Long Dimanche noted that the peace through the Win-Win Policy has brought about national unity under the Cambodian constitution.

The pea

ce and political stability in Cambodia have built confidence among investors and continues to boost the country’s bilateral and multilateral trade with other countries and regions.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports, H.E. Kann Puthy, joined others in thanking Samdech Techo Hun Sen for the Win-Win Policy as well as the peace based on which the education ministry is working hard to sharpen Cambodia’s quality and inclusive education at all levels.

All Cambodians see the Win-Win Memorial siting in Phnom Penh Capital with a story of sacrifice, patriotism, shared prosperity, long vision, and unity.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse