Cambodia Donates 200,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Vietnam

The Royal Government of Cambodia this morning donated 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in contribution to the fight against the pandemic and the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.

The handover ceremony was held at Bavet-Moc Bai border gate, Svay Rieng province under the presidency of H.E. Dr. Or Vandine, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Chairwoman of the Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 vaccination and her Vietnamese counterpart.

Speaking at the function, H.E. Dr. Or Vandine said that the contribution of vaccines reflects the good cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.

“The 200,000 doses of vaccines is to contribute with the Vietnamese government to combating COVID-19 and enhancing public health in Vietnam,” she added.

Vietnam is the second country for which Cambodia provided COVID-19 vaccines, after Laos which also received 200,000 doses on Sept. 28.

In 2020, Cambodia also donated facemasks and medical supplies to Laos, Myanmar, Timor-Leste and Nepal.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press