Cambodia Jumps to 82nd in Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index

Cambodia was ranked 82nd among 120 countries/regions with a score of 45.0 in the Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index as of July 31, up from 105th (32.0) on July 7.

China got the highest score (74.0), followed by New Zealand (69.5) and Hungary (69.0), while Japan is behind Cambodia with 44.5.

For other countries in the ASEAN region, Singapore came in 7th place with 66.0, Laos 103th with 35.5, the Philippines 106th with 35.0, Malaysia and Indonesia 114th with 30.0, while Vietnam and Thailand stay at the bottom with the same score of 22.0.

Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index ranks more than 120 countries/regions on infection management, vaccine rollouts and social mobility at the end of each month.

A high ranking indicates that a country/region is closer to recovery with its low numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases, better vaccination rates and/or less stringent social distancing measures.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press