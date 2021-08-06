First Giant Ibis Chick of 2021 Hatched

The first giant ibis chick of the 2021 nesting season has been hatched just 2 weeks ago in northern Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary (KSWS) of Mondulkiri province after its nest had been protected by the community nest protector.

The good news was shared by Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) in Cambodia in a Facebook post on Aug. 3.

The nest, which was spotted by WCS Wildlife Monitoring Team last mid-June, is the first found during the nesting season of 2021, which runs from June through October.

Last week, the team found the second nest of the giant ibis in the same area and the nest is now being protected by the local community.

According to WCS Cambodia, from 2004 until 2020, 413 Giant Ibis nests and 649 fledglings have been protected in the Northern Plains of Cambodia which covers Chheb Wildlife Sanctuary, Kulen Promtep Wildlife Sanctuary, Prey Preah Roka Wildlife Sanctuary and Phnom Tbeng Natural Heritage Park.

Listed on the ICUN Red List as critically endangered, Giant Ibis is the national bird of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press