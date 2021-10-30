Cambodia Prepares 12 Subjects for Southeast Asian Sailing Championship 2021

Cambodia has prepared 12 subjects including one female subject for the Southeast Asian

Sailing Championship 2021 to be held in Preah Sihanouk province from Dec. 12 to 17.

The update was shared with AKP by Mr. Sorm Sothrithipong, Secretary General of the Cambodia Sailing Federation, adding that the competition’s technical committee will introduce 8 kinds of sailing sports and 20 subjects.

The secretary general continued that the federation gets well ready for the challenges, including the focus on the athletes aged under 21 years for the SEA Games 2023 hosted by Cambodia.

The federation is working hard and was positive that the Cambodian athletes will earn medals from the event.

The event is expected to attract athletes from 7 countries including Cambodia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

To be organised by Cambodia and Singapore, the competition would not only promote the cooperation on sailing sport between the two countries, but also help get Cambodia prepared for the sport in the SEA Games 2023.

Hosting of the event was initiated by Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence and President of CAMSOC and H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism is in charge of the organisation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press