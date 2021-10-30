Cambodia, Australia Appreciate D&D Reform Cooperation

Cambodia and Australia have appreciated on-going bilateral cooperation in all sectors, especially in decentralisation and deconcentration reform in Cambodia.

The appreciation was shared in a recent meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Kralahorm Sar Kheng and H.E. Pablo Kang, Australian Ambassador to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh.

H.E. Pablo Kang recalled that under social accountable framework 2021-2023, Australia through the World Bank, has granted Cambodia US$15 million for the D&D programme.

Samdech Sar Kheng reaffirmed Cambodia’s 10-year commitment in promoting decentralisation and deconcentration reform in the country, thanking the Government of Australia for its assistance.

The two sides also spoke highly of the good bilateral cooperation in law enforcement, including human resource development and crackdown of crimes, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The diplomat added that Australia is ready to continue training Cambodian law enforcement forces and immigration officers.

