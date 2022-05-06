Cambodia Ready for Economic Cooperation with Croatia

Cambodia stands ready for economic cooperate with Croatia for mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

The President of Cambodian Senate Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum made the point when receiving H.E. Ivan Velimir Starčević, newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Croatia to Cambodia at the Senate Palace on May 5.

He was also positive that during his mission in Cambodia, H.E. Ivan Velimir Starčević will secure good cooperation between the two countries.

H.E. Ivan Velimir Starčević thanked Samdech Say Chhum for the warm hospitality and was committed to further boost Cambodia-Croatia collaboration.

He also lauded the Royal Government of Cambodia for rapid development in all sectors.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press