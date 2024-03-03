Cambodia to Strengthen Economic Diplomacy



Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has announced to strengthen the economic diplomacy because economy is the life of the people and the nation.

At a get-together with some 2,000 Cambodian nationals from across Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne on Mar. 3, the Premier emphasised that the 7th-mandate Royal Government of Cambodia will pay high attention to the enhancement of economic diplomacy for the people’s benefit.

‘Economic diplomacy has the economy at its core, because it is the life of the people, the stomach of our nation, making our people strong, capable, knowledgeable, healthy, with more job opportunities, more income […],’ he said.

During his official visit abroad, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet always takes time from his busy schedule to meet with the management of foreign private companies, encouraging them to explore investment opportunities or expand their investment in Cambodia.

The Prime Minister generally highlights Cambodia’s full peace and

political stability along with the attractiveness of the Law on Investment and the incentive policy for investors and businesspeople, which ensures the favorable condition and flexibility of investment environment in the Kingdom.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse