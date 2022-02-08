Cambodian King’s Trip to Beijing Injects New Impetus into Community of Shared Future: Scholars

– Cambodian King, Norodom Sihamoni’s trip to China has injected new impetus into building a community with a shared future between the two countries, Cambodian scholars said yesterday.

On Friday night, the monarch took part in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games at the National Stadium, or the Bird’s Nest, in Beijing.

Pov Sok, an advisor to Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, said, the king’s trip to China was another historical milestone in Cambodia-China ties and it would elevate bilateral relations to new highs.

“The visit will not only inject more vitality into the construction of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future, but also further deepen the ironclad friendship between the two countries,” he said.

China and Cambodia signed, in Apr, 2019, an action plan (2019-2023), for building the China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

Speaking of the opening ceremony of the Winter Games on Friday night, Sok said, the splendid spectacle would be a good and unforgettable memory for all participants and athletes.

“Despite in the difficult times of COVID-19, China has organised a green, inclusive, open and clean Games as planned, and I think the smooth opening ceremony has already proven a great success for China,” he said.

Ky Sereyvath, director of the China Study Centre of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, believed that through the monarch’s trip, bilateral cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, trade, investment, tourism, culture and education would be further strengthened.

“Undoubtedly, the visit will bring more benefits to the peoples of the two countries, and it proves that Cambodia and China have always stood firmly together in all circumstances,” he said.

Joseph Matthews, senior professor at the BELTEI International University in Phnom Penh, said, the trip was another testament to the ironclad friendship and all-weather relationship between the two countries. “It will not only strengthen the already existing fraternally bilateral relations, but also help bring closer bond of friendship to the peoples of both countries.”

Matthews said, Beijing became the first city ever to host both summer and winter editions of the Games, saying, the Games’ motto “Together for a Shared Future” was catchy and meaningful.

“The motto reflects multilateralism, a common future, and a global vision of inclusive and equal development for all nations, irrespective of their geopolitical location and political system,” he said.

Thong Mengdavid, a research fellow at the Phnom Penh-based Asian Vision Institute, said, the king’s Beijing visit signified the strong traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

“The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is the symbol of world unity, peace and harmony among all nations, regardless of political system, religious and race,” he said.

“King Sihamoni’s presence in Beijing will further strengthen bilateral ties and promote agricultural activities and infrastructure development under the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership,” he added.

The Cambodian king returned home last night.–

Source: NAM News Network