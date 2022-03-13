Cambodia’s Donation in 10 Vaccine Transport Vehicles Delivered to Lao PDR

Cambodia this morning handed over ten refrigerated vaccine transport vehicles to Lao PDR in contribution with the latter to responding to the COVID-19 crisis and strengthening the vaccination work.

The handover ceremony of the humanitarian assistance took place at Trapaing Kreal international border gate in Stung Treng province, at the border with Champasak province of Lao PDR, under the presidency of H.E. Dr. Or Vandine, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Chairwoman of the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination representing the Royal Government of Cambodia, and H.E. Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaysith, Minister of Health representing the Lao government.

The donation reflects Cambodia’s attention to the health and well-being of the Lao people, as neighbours, as well as to the tightening of long-standing relations and close cooperation between the two nations, H.E. Dr. Or Vandine underlined on the occasion.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaysith on behalf of the Lao government and people spoke highly of the donation and expressed his profound thanks to the Government and people of Cambodia for the donation.

This is the 4th time that Cambodia donated COVID-related assistance to Lao PDR. The first one was in November 2020 with facemasks and medical supplies, the second in September 2021 with 200,000 doses of vaccines, and the 3rd in December 2021 with 500,000 doses of vaccines and three refrigerated vaccine transport vehicles.

Besides Lao PDR, Cambodia provided COVID-related assistance for Vietnam, Myanmar, Timor-Leste and Nepal.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press