CHRC Releases Result of Defence of Third Periodic Review of National Report on ICCPR Implementation

Cambodian Human Rights Committee (CHRC) this morning released the result of the defence of the third periodic review of the national report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) of Cambodia.

The committee’s full press release on the result reads as follows:

“The Result of the Defence of the Third Periodic Review of the National Report on the Implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) of Cambodia

On behalf of His Excellency Keo Remy, Minister attached to the Prime Minister and President of the Cambodian Human Rights Committee, His Excellency Chin Malin, Vice President of the Cambodian Human Rights Committee and Secretary of State of the Ministry of Justice, led a Cambodian Human Rights Committee delegation and an inter-ministerial delegation including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, and the Ministry of Information, in a total of nine delegates, to participate in the third periodic review of the National Report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) from 9 to 11 March 2022 at the 134th session of the United Nations Human Rights Committee.

The review of the National Report of Cambodia was conducted in a Hybrid format, with an inter-ministerial/inter-institutional delegation participating via Zoom Video Conference, and the Cambodian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to Geneva attending the meeting physically with members of the United Nations Human Rights Committee at the conference room.

The review of the National Report is a mechanism by the United Nations Human Rights Committee to monitor the implementation of the provisions of the ICCPR by States Parties. The review of the report is not a forum for humiliating, criticizing or attacking each other on human rights issues, but is a forum of a constructive dialogue between the delegation of States Parties and members of the Committee for the purpose of sharing or exchanging good practices, experiences,

shortcomings, concerns or any challenges, as well as future work directions to ensure the implementation and adherence to ICCPR provisions within the States Parties. In principle, after the conclusion of the Dialogue, the United Nations Human Rights Committee will issue recommendations for States Parties to review and consider further implementation to address shortcomings and improve the situation of civil and political rights to become even better.

During the three-day dialogue, members of the Committee expressed appreciation for the progress that Cambodia has made in implementing the provisions of the ICCPR, and asked questions for information, clarification and further explanation on a number of areas such as the national legal framework, the establishment of a National Human Rights Institution, the anti-corruption measures, Law on the nation in a state of emergency, Covid-19 Law, legal action during Covid-19, the issues of impunity, non-discrimination, violence against women, extrajudicial killings, torture, deprivation of liberty, human trafficking and labour exploitation, the independence of the judiciary, the freedom of expression, association and assembly, democratic space and civil societies, the voting rights and participation in politics, the juvenile justice system, social justice issues, land issues and rights of indigenous peoples.

In response, the Cambodian delegation cooperated very well with the highest level of self-determination and responsibility as representatives of sovereign states to respond, explain and clarify all the issues raised based on the aspects of national and international law, international practice, political and technical aspects related to human rights and law enforcement, political and technical aspects related to human rights and law enforcement as well as the showing of progress and efforts of the government in the promotion and protection of human rights, especially in the situation of Covid-19 and the building and maintaining of peace, which is the foundation of human rights and development.

In conclusion, this constructive dialogue process provided a forum for Cambodia which is a party to the ICCPR, to present its achievements, explain and refute the allegations regarding civil and political rights, to show the real Cambodia, and it is also an opportunity to get recommendations from human rights experts as well. At the same time, the dialogue took place and ended with understandings, enjoyment and achieved remarkable results.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press