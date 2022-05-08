COVID-19: 4 Newly Recovered Cases, Zero New Infection and Zero New Death

Cambodia's Ministry of Health this morning registered the recovery of 4 more patients from COVID-19; bringing the total cured cases to 133,181.

In addition, the ministry reported neither new infection nor new death; the total confirmed cases and death toll in the Kingdom remain at 136,262 and 3,056, respectively.

Yesterday evening, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen announced the zero new case, stressing that this is the first time since Feb. 20, 2021 that Cambodia found no new COVID-19 infection.

The Prime Minister attributed the success to the efforts and contribution of all health officers, authorities at all levels, armed forces, especially each individual, in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyway, he re-appealed to his compatriots to continue to protect themselves by sticking to the health safety rules. “Although the mandatory mask wearing has been lifting, the government continues to encourage people to continue wearing masks, keeping safety distancing, washing hands and to get vaccinated with the basic doses and the booster doses,” he said.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also took the opportunity to thank all friendly countries for providing COVID-19 vaccines for Cambodia, which has significantly contributed to the success of Cambodia in this battlefield against COVID-19.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

