COVID-19: Daily Cases Drop to Below 100; Tally 134,986

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health this morning reported only 97 new cases of COVID-19, all of Omicron variant, of which 88 were locally transmitted and 9 were imported.

The tally now stood at 134,986, including 14,533 Omicron cases (13,217 Omicron community cases).

At the same time, 152 more patients have recovered; but a new death was recorded; bringing the total cured cases and death toll in Cambodia to 130,956 and 3,051, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press