Japanese PM Begins Official Visit in Cambodia

H.E. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, this afternoon kicked off his two day visit in Cambodia, at the invitation of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The Japanese Premier and his entourage were warmly welcomed upon arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport by H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and many other senior official.

In his message to the Cambodian people, H.E. KISHIDA Fumio said his visit is aimed to further foster the Japan-Cambodia relations and strengthen their cooperation on regional and international issues.

According to a recent press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN and H.E. Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio will have a bilateral meeting to discuss the enhancement of relations and cooperation between the two countries, including in fields of trade and investment, education, infrastructure, defence and security and the post-COVID-19 socio-economic recovery, among others, and also exchange views on regional and international issues of common interests and concerns. At the end of the meeting, the two Prime Ministers will have a joint press conference. The Joint Statement between Cambodia and Japan will be released shortly afterwards.

During the visit, it pointed out, H.E. KISHIDA Fumio will lay wreath at the Independence Monument and pay tribute at the Royal Memorial Statue of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah NORODOM SIHANOUK “PREAH BOROM RATANAK KAUDH”, the Late King-Father of Cambodia. H.E. the Prime Minister will also visit Memorials of the late Japanese Officials who sacrificed their lives under the United Nations’ Services in Cambodia.

“The official visit of His Excellency KISHIDA Fumio to the Kingdom of Cambodia emphasises the strong commitment of both sides to enhance and consolidate the existing excellent ties and strategic partnership as well as cooperation between Cambodia and Japan in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks for mutual benefits of the two nations,” the press release underlined.

H.E. KISHIDA Fumio used to visit Cambodia in 2014 when he was Minister of Foreign Affairs.

