Deal Signed to Recruit More Cambodian Workers in South Korea



The Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training and Chuncheon City of Gangwon Province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the recruitment of Cambodian seasonal workers to work in South Korea.

The MoU was inked between H.E. Heng Suor, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, and Mr. Yook Dong-Han, Mayor of Chuncheon, here in Phnom Penh on Dec. 27.

Mr. Yook Dong-Han thanked H.E. Heng Suor for the trust and cooperation and appreciated Cambodia’s Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training’s experience in sending Cambodian labourers to South Korea under the Employment Permit System (EPS).

The ministry has also signed many agreements with other cities and districts of South Korea so far, he said.

H.E. Heng Suor thanked the government of South Korea for receiving Cambodian employees and requested that Mr. Yook Dong-Han to help encourage factories and enterprises in Chuncheon to recruit more Cambodian skilled workers to work there.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse