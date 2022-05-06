Five More Investment Projects Endorsed by CDC Early This Month

The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has early this month approved five new investment projects with a total investment capital of almost US$140 million.

According to a CDC’s press release issued yesterday, located in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kandal, Takeo and Kampong Speu, the five projects will cover the production of floor tiles, manufacture and assembly of solar panels, decorative lighting cables and artificial trees, and assembly of electronic panels and colourful light bulbs.

The newly approved projects are expected to generate some 3,175 jobs for the locals, the same source added.

On the same day, the CDC also granted green light to Makro (Cambodia) Company Limited to build another trade centre in Sangkat Bakheng, Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh, in addition to the current one in the capital’s Khan Sensok.

With an investment capital of some US12.7 million, the new Makro trade centre is expected to create 161 job opportunities for the locals.

Such investment demonstrates confidence of investors in Cambodia’s macroeconomic, political and social stability as the country is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press