Five Nests of White-shouldered Ibis Found in Lumphat Wildlife Sanctuary



Five nests of White-shouldered Ibis (Pseudibis davisoni) have been found in Lumphat Wildlife Sanctuary, Rattanakiri province, in this early breeding season as of Dec. 28.

‘This confirms that this sanctuary is an important site to support their survival and nesting,’ said NatureLife Cambodia Organisation in a news release yesterday.

According to NatureLife Cambodia, the organisation’s field monitoring team and rangers are actively working to search and monitor their nests to mitigate the disturbance and increase the breeding success rate. This activity contributes to ensuring the stable population of this critically endangered Ibis species in Cambodia.

The breeding season for White-shouldered Ibis starts from December and last until April.

Beside the Lumphat Wildlife Sanctuary, the birds are also inhabiting in Mekong floodplain landscape area in Kratie province and the eastern plain landscape area.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse