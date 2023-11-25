Malaysian Educational Institutions Ordered to Enhance Security Amid Fake Bomb Threats

George Town – Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying has issued a directive for all educational institutions in Malaysia to strengthen their security measures. This order comes in response to a series of fake bomb threats that have targeted schools across the nation.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, the Ministry of Education (MOE) is placing the utmost importance on the safety of school children and is working closely with the police to monitor the situation. The MOE is committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of educational facilities. Lim emphasized this commitment during her address at SMK Agama (P) AlMashoor’s excellence awards ceremony for the 2023/2024 academic year, held in George Town today.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain reported that since last Tuesday, police have received 51 reports of fake bomb threats involving a total of 48 schools. These threats have been widespread, affecting schools in various states, including Selangor (18 schools), Kuala Lumpur (7), Johor (6), Negeri Sembilan (3), Penang (4), Sarawak (5), Perak (3), Sabah (2), and Kedah (3).

In response to these incidents, authorities have opened 10 investigation papers under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The MOE’s directive to tighten security measures is a precautionary step to protect students and staff from potential threats and to maintain a safe educational environment. The recent spate of fake bomb threats has put educational institutions on high alert, necessitating an immediate and coordinated response from both education and law enforcement authorities.