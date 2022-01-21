Outcomes of the Telephone Conversation between DPM Prak Sokhonn and High Representative of EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation this morning issued a press release on the outcomes of the telephone conversation between H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and H.E. Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on Jan. 20.

On 20th January 2022, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, had a telephone conversation with His Excellency Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

His Excellency Josep Borrell Fontelles congratulated Cambodia on assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2022 and His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister’s appointment as the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar. His Excellency High Representative acknowledged that the situation in Myanmar is complex and difficult. He also expressed concern regarding the on-going crisis in Myanmar and sought Cambodia’s plan to address the situation.

In response, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minster briefed the outcomes of the Visit of Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN to Myanmar from 7-8 January 2022, which served as a step forward in trying to make gain on the implementation of the 5-Pont Consensus (5PC). The Visit brought about many positive outcomes including the State Administrative Council’s pledge to extend the cease fire to the end of the year and to end violence, to support the Special Envoy to carry out the mandate and to meet all parties concerned, to facilitate a meeting with relevant stakeholders to ensure safe and indiscriminate access of humanitarian reliefs for those in need, and to reconsider of the case of Professor Sean Turnell once the Court process is over. As for the next step, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister informed the High Representative of the arrangement for the first visit of the Special Envoy to Myanmar and the two proposed initiatives as announced by Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN as a follow-up action of his recent visit to Myanmar, namely the establishment of a mechanism composed of the ASEAN Troika and the ASEAN Secretary-General to coordinate and monitor the implementation of the 5-PC and the Consultative Meeting to discuss ways to distribute humanitarian relief in Myanmar. He also informed of the plan to set up the “Friend of Myanmar” group, an initiative by Brunei Darussalam focusing on humanitarian assistance and sough the EU support and participation. His Excellency Deputy Prime Minster stressed that the endeavours taken by Cambodia to address the crisis in Myanmar are guided by the 5-PC and the ASEAN Charter and are based on Cambodia’s past experience.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press