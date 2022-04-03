PM Inspects Construction Site of New Siem Reap International Airport

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, paid an inspection visit to the construction site of the new Siem Reap International Airport in Tayek commune, Sotr Nikum district, Siem Reap province this morning.

Spearking on the occasion, the Premier underlined the necessity to have a new airport which can accept large and long-haul aircrafts.

Located on area of 750 hectares, the new international airport project is developed by Angkor International Airport Investment (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. (AIAI), a subsidiary of China’s Yunnan Investment Holdings at a total estimated cost of some US$880 million, under a BOT form of 55 years.

The new international airport is ranked 4E with a runway of 3,600 metres long and 45 metres wide, 38 airport parking lots and a terminal of 80,000 square metres, which can accommodate about 7 million passengers annually.

The construction project has so far been nearly 25 percent complete.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press