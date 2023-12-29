PM: Win-Win Policy Benefits Not Only Cambodia, But Other Nations in the Region and Beyond



The Win-Win policy does not only benefit the Cambodian nation now and in the future, but also other countries in the region and the world.

The remarks were made by Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, while presiding over the 25th Anniversary of the Termination of Civil War in Cambodia and the Successful Implementation of Win-Win Policy (Dec. 29, 1998-Dec. 29, 2023), and the 5th Anniversary of the Construction of Win-Win Memorial (Dec. 29, 2018-Dec. 29, 2023), held at the memorial in Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh this morning.

‘The end of war in Cambodia has contributed to the strengthening of peace in the region and to the settlement of international affairs […],’ he underlined. ‘Protecting peace in Cambodia means protecting peace in the region.’

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet stressed that with full peace, Cambodia has strengthened its role in maintaining regional stability and participating in regional economic development.

Cambodia also takes part in peacek

eeping missions in other countries, he said, adding that the Kingdom has so far dispatched nearly 10,000 forces to join peacekeeping operations under the UN umbrella, while its deminers have provided training courses on humanitarian mine clearance to war-torn countries.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse