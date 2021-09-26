Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother Return Home

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia and Her Majesty Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk arrived home this afternoon after spending more than a month in China for their routine medical checkup.

The monarchs were warmly welcomed upon their arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport by Senate President Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his spouse, as well as many other high-ranking officials and royal family members.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Wang Wentian was also present on the occasion.

The Cambodian monarchs underwent their routine medical checkup in China since Aug. 16, 2021.

During their stay in China, they received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother regularly undergo their medical checkup in Beijing. During their stay in China, they always receive warm hospitality from Chinese leaders and medical doctors.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press