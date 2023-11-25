UNITEN Graduates Achieve 96.8% Marketability Due to Strong Industry Ties

Putrajaya, Malaysia – Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) has reported a remarkable 96.8 percent marketability rate for its graduates, attributed to its robust cooperation with industry players. This success rate highlights the university’s strong emphasis on aligning its academic programs with industry needs.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, the impressive employment rate of UNITEN graduates within six months of graduation is a testament to the effective collaboration between the university and various industry sectors. Dr. Mohd Zamri stressed that UNITEN’s curriculum, which integrates two-week industry inputs for every subject and involves industry professionals as lecturers, is a key factor in making its graduates highly sought after by employers.

Dr. Mohd Zamri further explained that UNITEN prioritizes the holistic development of its students, ensuring they excel not only academically but also in interpersonal, leadership, and communication skills. The university mandates active involvement in co-curricular activities, which is evaluated through its Students Activities Online Reporting System. This system encompasses areas like spirituality, sports, arts, communication, entrepreneurship, and intellectual leadership.

UNITEN’s approach is closely aligned with the Malaysian government’s initiatives towards digitization and green technology, equipping students with skills and knowledge crucial for contemporary industries. The university also boasts international collaborations with institutions in France, Ireland, Germany, China, among others, and has appointed 80 world-renowned professors as visiting professors to provide global exposure to its students.

Graduate Chong Jin Yang, a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and recipient of the Chancellor’s Gold Award, attributed his success to teamwork and motivation from his parents. Chong, now employed at a Japanese multinational company, emphasized the importance of good friends and collaborative study.

Ooi Khel Shiao, a Bachelor of Electrical Power Engineering graduate and Chancellor’s Silver Award recipient, highlighted her journey in a field with low female participation. Her interest in physics was a driving force behind her persistence in the course.

Lim Swee Keong, who graduated in Bachelor of Computer Science (Software Engineering) and received the Chancellor’s Bronze Award, chose UNITEN influenced by his father, an employee of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB). Lim believes that ICT can significantly enhance productivity and contribute to Malaysia’s transition to a high-income economy.

The convocation ceremony was officiated by Penang Yang Dipertua Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, Chancellor of UNITEN. The event saw 1,373 graduates, including 136 international and 19 Hufaz Professional graduates, receiving their scrolls.

Additionally, Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Majid, Chairman of TNB, was announced as Pro-Chancellor, recognizing his crucial role in driving the university’s performance forward.